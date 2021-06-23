Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 38,854 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. 9,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

