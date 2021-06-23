Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,996 Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

