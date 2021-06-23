Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 44,088 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,088 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

FUND remained flat at $$8.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,029. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

