Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after acquiring an additional 261,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $457.83. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.39. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $466.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.