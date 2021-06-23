Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 805.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

