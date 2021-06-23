Corra.Finance (CORA) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.82 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $9.88 or 0.00029666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $14.82 million and $57,962.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00110530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00172236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,467.70 or 1.00478786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

