CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $941.27.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $906.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $863.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $662.04 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

Shares of CoStar Group are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

