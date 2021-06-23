Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,526 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Coty worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coty by 697.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 102,410 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

