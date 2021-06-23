County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) PT Raised to $37.00 at DA Davidson

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of ICBK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,577. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $208.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

