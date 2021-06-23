Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,586.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $337,141.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $35,566.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,163 shares of company stock worth $29,376,970. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.