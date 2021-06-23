COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. 5,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 70,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COVA Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.80% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

