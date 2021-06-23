COVA (COVA) One Day Volume Tops $42,992.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. COVA has a total market cap of $652,157.01 and approximately $42,992.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00607242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039349 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.