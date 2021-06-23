Covesting Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $23,352.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.42 or 0.00614482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00078508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.