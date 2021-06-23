COVIR.IO (CVR) Trading Down 43.2% This Week

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $66,657.65 and approximately $347.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00108623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.89 or 0.99675653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

