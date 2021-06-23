Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

