Creditcoin Price Down 16.7% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $9.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00008421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,206.11 or 1.00005694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

