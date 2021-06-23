Credits (CS) Trading 36.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Credits has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $415,241.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

