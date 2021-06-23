Critical Analysis: Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chimera Investment and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.42 $88.85 million $1.46 10.48 Equinix $6.00 billion 12.00 $369.78 million $24.76 32.45

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 61.53% 10.24% 2.09% Equinix 6.62% 5.85% 2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chimera Investment and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 2 1 0 2.00 Equinix 0 2 18 1 2.95

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.64%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $844.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chimera Investment pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Chimera Investment on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

