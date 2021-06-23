Critical Analysis: Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) & AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Eventure Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.50 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.46 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AutoWeb.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -3.50% -14.60% -6.06% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AutoWeb and Eventure Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoWeb currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 70.19%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Risk & Volatility

AutoWeb has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. Its products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. The company owns and operates automotive websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

