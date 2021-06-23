Critical Contrast: Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) vs. Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brenntag and Atlantia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $13.45 billion 1.08 $532.88 million $0.69 27.26 Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.49 $152.32 million ($0.82) -11.35

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantia. Atlantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenntag, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brenntag and Atlantia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 2 2 4 0 2.25 Atlantia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Atlantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 3.96% 13.14% 5.57% Atlantia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Brenntag shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlantia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brenntag has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantia has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brenntag beats Atlantia on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber material science industries. Brenntag SE was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

