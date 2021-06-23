Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 205.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of Cronos Group worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.79. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.