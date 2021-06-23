Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.41. 16,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,047. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

