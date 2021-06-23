Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock Sells 12,850 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $844,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

