Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Position Raised by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,119 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Cryoport worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.97. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,001 shares of company stock worth $43,407,658. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

