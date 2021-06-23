CryptEx Price Down 28.8% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $11.20 or 0.00034290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $952,239.38 and $4,742.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,670.47 or 0.99999772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00028310 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars.

