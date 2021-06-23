CRYPTO20 (C20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.69 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00007964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $106.69 million and approximately $55,040.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00616423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00078408 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,859,245 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

