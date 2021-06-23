CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded up 86.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $413,963.59 and $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 86.8% against the dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for $14.94 or 0.00044614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00609697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00078018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039634 BTC.

About CryptoEnergy

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

