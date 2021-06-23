Cryptonovae Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $970,467.75 and $82,164.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00171604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,685.19 or 1.00063836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,393,814 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

