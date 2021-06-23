CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,469.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $139,665.00 and $1,469.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00190293 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001621 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.