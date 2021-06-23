CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $158,163.63 and $3,014.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033688 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00190926 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001561 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

