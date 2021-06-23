CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

