CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.50. CSP shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 10,453 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CSP alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.