CUE Protocol (CUE) Reaches Market Cap of $349,350.20

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.86 or 0.00140385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $349,350.20 and $1,925.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00111899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00170126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.63 or 1.00116564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

