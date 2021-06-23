Curate (XCUR) Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Curate has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002998 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00604680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00078054 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,032,513 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

