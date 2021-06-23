CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 3.1%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.27 and last traded at $56.30. Approximately 4,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,152,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CureVac by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $10,061,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

