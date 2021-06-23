Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.