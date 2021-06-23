CUTcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $453.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and $453.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001365 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00189918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00036400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006267 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,875,313 coins and its circulating supply is 139,875,313 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.