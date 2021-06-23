CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 342,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 568.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 90,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 120,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 43,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

