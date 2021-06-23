Cyclone Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $639,628.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $495.65 or 0.01518220 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.40 million and $639,628.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007685 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,920 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

