Cyclone Protocol Price Tops $454.13 on Major Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $454.13 or 0.01343675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $713,075.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,885 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

