Cypress Funds LLC Has $19.37 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Funds LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.8% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,622 shares of company stock valued at $55,917,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

CRM stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.11. The company had a trading volume of 102,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $223.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

