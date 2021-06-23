Cypress Funds LLC Sells 135,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cypress Funds LLC cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Lennar comprises about 5.1% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lennar worth $53,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 23.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 143.0% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. 88,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

