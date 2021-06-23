D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,204 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $61,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

NYSE DHI opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

