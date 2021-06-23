DAEX Market Capitalization Reaches $2.63 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $27,703.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.42 or 0.00614482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00078508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00039449 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

