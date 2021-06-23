DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $2.15 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00006398 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $75.66 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00111485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00174445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,551.43 or 0.99833648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,479,639 coins and its circulating supply is 35,184,158 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

