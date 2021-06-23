DAOBet (BET) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. DAOBet has a market cap of $537,923.87 and approximately $867.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.75 or 0.01386761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00380269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003363 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.