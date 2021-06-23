DAOstack Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 14% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.46 million and $95,064.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,444.58 or 0.99841656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

