DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.56

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and traded as high as $20.74. DarioHealth shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 234,047 shares trading hands.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

The company has a market cap of $312.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

