Dash Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $127.28 or 0.00378126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $380.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002924 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00016691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.17 or 0.00974958 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,194,678 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

