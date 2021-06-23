DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One DATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded down 33% against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $5.22 million and $783,066.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00616908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039687 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

